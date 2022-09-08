Budaun (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) A constable, part of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's security detail, was rushed to hospital after being taken ill on Thursday.

Pathak was on a day-long visit to the district when the incident occurred.

Also Read | Indian Army Deploys Ultra-light M-777 Howitzers in Forward Locations Along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said Pathak was inspecting the arrangements at Binawar and Ghatpuri primary health centres when constable Jitendra Kumar fell ill.

The constable's blood pressure dropped significantly and he was admitted to a nearby community health centre, Srivastava said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 62-Year-Old Man Molests 9-Year-Old Girl in Lift, Act Caught on Camera.

When he heard the news, Pathak reached the health centre and enquired about Kumar's condition and instructed the doctors to make all arrangements for his treatment.

Srivastava said the constable's condition was improving.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)