Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): A criminal has been arrested following an encounter with police in Ashiyana on Sunday, police said.

He has been identified as Pulast Tiwari, who sustained an injury in his leg during the encounter.

Speaking about the encounter and arrest of the criminal, DCP (Traffic) Charu Nigam said, "He (Tiwari) opened fire on policemen when they followed him. In retaliatory fire, he sustained an injury in leg. He was carrying Rs 25,000 reward on his head."

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) gunned down Rakesh Pandey, an accused in the 2005 murder case of BJP leader Krishnanand Rai, in an encounter near Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow, said Inspector General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash."Rakesh Pandey killed in an encounter with UP STF near Sarojini Nagar Police Station in Lucknow," said Amitabh Yash.A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district, Pandey alias Hanuman Pandey carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh. He was a wanted criminal and accused of many heinous crimes.Rai, who was murdered on November 29, 2005, along with six other persons, was a sitting MLA from the Mohammadabad constituency. (ANI)

