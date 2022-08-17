Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) An undertrial inmate at Shahjahanpur district jail allegedly hanged himself on Wednesday, jail officials said.

Jailor of Shahjahanpur district jail Rajesh Rai said, "One Sailesh Kumar Gupta who is lodged in jail since April in a case related to dowry death committed suicide. He hanged himself with a hook in the corridor using a piece of cloth in the afternoon."

Gupta while exiting his barrack told other inmates that he was going to the bathroom.

The jail staff has handed over the body to police.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination.

A probe has been ordered in the incident.

