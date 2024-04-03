Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a car showroom located in the Vaishali area of UP's Ghaziabad district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. The fire was doused by the efforts of the team.

Also Read | Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Police Chargesheet Says Ex-Girlfriend of Slain Gangster Sandeep Gadoli Was Shot Dead by Hotel Owner Following an Altercation.

According to the chief fire officer, Rahul Kumar, there were 25 vehicles parked in the rear part of the warehouse.

"We received information in the morning at around 5:30 am regarding the fire in a car showroom located in Vaishali. Following the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire. It took around an hour for firefighters to bring the situation under control. There were 25 vehicles parked in the rear part of the warehouse. There has been no loss of life due to the fire," CFO Kumar said. (ANI)

Also Read | Maharashtra Fire: Seven Persons Die of Suffocation After Blaze Erupts at Tailoring Shop in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)