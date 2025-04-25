Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): A fire broke out in a building near Hazratganj Metro Station in Lucknow late on Thursday evening. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and successfully brought the blaze under control.

The fire has been brought under control, and the likely cause is suspected to be a short circuit, officials said.

Ram Kumar Rawat, Fire Station Officer (FSO), confirmed that two women were rescued from the premises, and no casualties were reported.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said, "Two women who live in the flats have been rescued. No one is trapped as of now, and there are no casualties. The reason behind the fire is yet to be known, but it was probably a short circuit."

Fire officials are currently inspecting the site to determine the exact cause of the incident. More details are awaited. (ANI)

