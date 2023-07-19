Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in the 24 hours ended at 6 pm on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement.

While one person each died due to drowning in Varanasi and Shravasti, one was killed by snakebite in Kanpur Dehat. Another person died due to man-animal conflict in Bijnor, it said.

According to the Irrigation Department, the Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Budaun and the Yamuna in Mathura.

In Uttar Pradesh, 38,996 people in 426 villages in 14 districts -- Agra, Aligarh, Bijnor, Budaun, GB Nagar, Farrukhabad, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur and Shamli -- have been affected by floods.

