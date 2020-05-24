India News | UP Government Paves Way for Sale of Liquors in Malls

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Saturday approved 'UP Excise (Settlement of Licenses for Premium Retail Vends of Foreign Liquor) Rules, 2020', paving the way for the sale of certain categories of liquors in malls in the state.

According to the state government, licences in form F.L-4-C will be granted for the retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls.

These vends will be in addition to the existing shops.

Sanjay Bhoosreddy, Principle Secretary Excise UP Government said, "So far, foreign liquor is being sold in retail shops and model shops. Earlier there was no provision for sale of foreign liquor in malls. Licenses in form F.L-4-C will be granted for retail sale of foreign liquor in sealed bottles in malls. These vends will be in addition to the existing shops."

"The mall in which such vends can open, should have a minimum plinth area of 10,000 square feet," he said.

He said that the government of Uttar Pradesh will get a substantial amount of revenue with it, "This is coming first time in UP and the state government will get a substantive amount of revenue in its treasury. We have estimated a figure of revenue we will get but right I would not like to reveal it," Bhoosreddy told ANI. (ANI)

