Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): The beneficiaries under the National Family Benefit Scheme will now be able to avail the benefits of the scheme while sitting at home, as the Uttar Pradesh government has taken the entire process from application to payment online.

Under this new system, the UP government has made sure that the assistance amount is made available to the eligible applicants within 75 days from the date of application, according to a statement.

In case the payment is not received within the deadline, the payment will be made immediately after taking approval from the committee at the district level itself, removing the hassle of taking approval at the state level in case of delays.

To implement the scheme effectively. The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government has directed District Social Welfare Officers to prepare a final list of eligible beneficiaries will be prepared and present it before the approval committee within seven days.

After this, the list will be uploaded on the portal with a digital signature, and the amount will be transferred to the Aadhar-linked bank account through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS), according to the statement.

Even in the absence of a budget, the District Magistrate can ensure payment by withdrawing funds under the Treasury rules, so that there is no delay in getting the benefit to the beneficiaries.

Special provisions have also been made for immediate assistance in emergency situations. The District Social Welfare Officer and the District Magistrate will verify the application through digital signature and payment will be made immediately after approval. To resolve any problem related to the scheme, helpline number 14568 has been started in the command centre at the headquarters level, where beneficiaries can register their complaints.

Yogi Adityanath-led government has also emphasised on wide publicity of the scheme. The list of beneficiaries and eligibility conditions will be publicly displayed on the Tehsil days. Information will also be conveyed to the people through hoardings, posters and handbills, so that more and more needy people can take advantage of this scheme. Improvements are also being made at the technical level regarding the scheme, the statement added.

By making the National Family Benefit Scheme transparent and fast, the Yogi government is ensuring that no eligible family is deprived of help. In the financial year 2024-25, the Yogi government has extended the benefit of the scheme to 1,08,883 destitute families, in which the government has spent Rs 326.64 crore, the statement added.

The scheme provides financial assistance to families living below the poverty line (BPL) when the primary breadwinner, aged 18-59, passes away. (ANI)

