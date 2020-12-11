Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday approved a proposal to expand Ayodhya's development area by including over 300 revenue villages of Gonda and Basti districts in the temple town, an official said.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Also Read | China Violated Bilateral Agreements, Responsible for Stand-Off in Ladakh, Reiterates India.

According to the official, 343 revenue villages have been included in the Ayodhya Development Zone (ADZ).

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: DCGI Gives Nod to India's First Indigenous mRNA Vaccine for Human Trial.

Adityanath has said that the planned expansion of this area will be possible with the border expansion of ADZ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya in August.

Due to the construction of the temple, there is a lot of potential for tourism in Ayodhya, the government said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)