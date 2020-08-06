Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the deadline till August 31 for the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to submit their report in Kanpur encounter case in which eight police personnel had lost their lives after a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey.

The SIT headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy was scheduled to submit its report by July 31.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. (ANI)

