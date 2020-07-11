Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government has ordered that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will conduct the investigation in cases related to gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter.

The SIT will be headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy. Additional Director General of Police Hariram Sharma and Deputy Inspector General J Raveendra Gour will be members of the team.

The newly constituted SIT will have to submit its report by July 31.

Vikas Dubey was arrested by the police in Ujjain on Thursday morning. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at a temple, where he was identified by a security guard.

He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday after he "attempted to flee".

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.(ANI)

