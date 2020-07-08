New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the state of law and order, accusing the Yogi Adityanath dispensation of indulging in "jugglery" of figures on crime rather than taking action.

The Congress general secretary in-charge for UP East shared statistics of some crimes in Uttar Pradesh in graphs along with a tweet attacking the state government.

Also Read | Govt Releases Rs 6,195.08 Cr to 14 States As 4th Equated Monthly Installment of Post Devolution Revenue Deficit Grant: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

"UP accounts for 56 per cent of the total illegal arms cases in the entire country. Cases of cyber crimes increased by 138 per cent in UP between 2016-2018," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Instead of taking congnizance and acting on them, the UP government is indulging in jugglery of these figures. How will crime go down?" she said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Improves to 61.53%, Gap Between Recoveries And Active Cases Nearly 2 Lakh: Health Ministry.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the Uttar Pradesh government over the state of law and order after eight policemen were killed in an encounter with criminals in Kanpur last week.

The eight men were ambushed in the Chaubeypur police station area while they were going to arrest notorious local criminal Vikas Dubey and fell to a hail of bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

In another tweet, Priyanka Gandhi called for an unbiased inquiry into the alleged suicide of an officer with the Provincial Civil Services (PCS) in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.

Priyanka Gandhi said that according to reports, the officer had raised serious questions on the functioning of the administration and all facts should be brought to light.

A 27-year-old woman panchayat executive officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her rented accommodation here in Uttar Pradesh on Monday, with her father claiming that she was "murdered".

Mani Manjari Rai in her suicide note, which was recovered from the spot, said that she was "cheated and had to do some wrong work", Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sanjay Yadav said.

Rai was the executive officer of the Maniya Nagar Panchayat

On Facebook, Priyanka Gandhi also tagged a media report on alleged sexual exploitation of minor girls in mines in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot.

She urged the government and the concerned commission to take immediate action on the report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)