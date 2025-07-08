Gonda, Jul 8 (PTI) A campaign to rejuvenate the ancient Manorama river has been launched in Gonda district through voluntary community labour (shramdaan), an official statement said on Tuesday.

The initiative is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's broader mission to restore the state's heritage rivers and water sources, and it marks a new chapter in Gonda's local environmental efforts, it said.

The campaign began in Sisai Bahlolpur village in Itiyathok block, and witnessed active public participation alongside administrative support.

Over 200 participants, including villagers, youths, gram pradhans, social organisations and public representatives from blocks such as Pandri Kripal, Itiyathok, Rupaidih and Mujehna joined hands to lend their labour and support, the statement said.

"Manorama river is not just a water source, but a symbol of our cultural memory and co-existence with nature. Its revival is connected to Gonda's pride, and both the administration and the people share the responsibility for this mission," the statement quoted District Magistrate Neha Sharma as saying.

The event was also attended by Chief Development Officer Ankita Jain and other senior officials.

A detailed multi-level plan has been prepared for the river's revival. Under this plan, silt and encroachments will be removed from the river stretch between Gonda-Balrampur Road and Tadi Lal village, and the natural water flow will be restored.

The cleaning work has already begun using JCBs and Pokland machines.

Additionally, native trees like peepal, neem and pakad will be planted along the river banks to bring back greenery and biodiversity.

The forest department has been assigned the task of plantation, while the irrigation department will assess the river's course and technical structure. A strong coordination system has been set up to ensure that all the departments work together smoothly, according to the statement.

The Manorama river holds deep historical and religious significance. Stretching over 115 kilometres, it originates from Tirre Tal in Gonda and flows into the Kuwano river in Basti district. According to ancient texts, it is named after Manorama, daughter of sage Uddalak, and flows near Makhoda Dham, a site long associated with faith, tradition and devotion, the statement said.

Over the years, the river had suffered due to encroachment, silt accumulation and neglect, threatening its existence.

