Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to provide cheap accommodation to its employees on the property freed from the possession of members of the land mafia, said a release issued by CM Yogi Adityanath's PR team.

Preparations have also been intensified to build shelter homes for the poor on the land of illegal 'havelis', it further said, adding that the CM has directed the Housing Department to prepare a proposal for it.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son Ashish Mishra Remanded in Police Custody Again.

"The government will build affordable houses for Group C and D employees, and also for journalists and lawyers," it added.

The statement said the government has freed more than 1.5 lakh acres worth Rs over 1,850 crore from the possession of mafia members, including Mukhtar Ansari and Atiq Ahmad.

Also Read | AP LAWCET Result 2021 Announced, Candidates Can Download Rank Card On Official Website sche.ap.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)