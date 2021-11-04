Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Acting on the Centre's plea to states to "commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that the prices of diesel and petrol in the state will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each.

"Prices of diesel and petrol in UP will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre each," Chief Minister's Office said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Newly-Married Hindu Man Brutally Thrashed by His Brother-in-Law for Refusing To Convert to Christianity.

UP government's decision came after Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

Also Read | Chennai Customs Seize 400-Year-Old Nrityaganapathi Idol Being Exported From Kancheepuram.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali.

The Centre had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Notably, the states governments of Uttarakhand, Manipur, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Goa and Tripura have also announced a reduction of VAT on fuel. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)