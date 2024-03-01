New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has become a "haven for lawlessness and anti-Dalit hate crime", The Congress alleged on Friday attacking the BJP government in the state over the death of a Dalit boy due to gunshot injuries he sustained in a clash over the installation of a hoarding with a picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Sumesh Kumar, 17, who was returning home after writing his Class 10 examination, was shot during the clashes in which two more people got injured. According to sources, Rampur District Magistrate Joginder Singh has removed Milak Tehsil Deputy District Magistrate Aman Deval in connection with the fight.

Also Read | Financial Intelligence Unit-India Slaps Rs 5.49 Crore Penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for Violations of Money Laundering Prevention Rules.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Friday, "Under the Yogi Sarkar's jungle raj, Uttar Pradesh has become a haven for lawlessness and anti-Dalit hate crime."

"On the 28th of February, a 17-year-old Dalit boy was killed in Rampur after attempting to install a statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Each passing day in Uttar Pradesh uncovers a new, shocking case of lawlessness. The Yogi administration's inaction and unresponsiveness is a true reflection of the anti-Dalit mindset of this 'double anyay' sarkar," Ramesh alleged.

Also Read | Union Communications and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Eight Large Investment Firms Exploring Investment in Telecom Sector.

"In this Anyay-kaal, the only real slogan that the BJP adheres to is — Sabka soshan, Sabka utpeedan (everyone's exploitation, atrocities on everyone)," he claimed.

A deputy district magistrate and three policemen were removed on Thursday in connection with the death of the Dalit boy due to a gunshot wound in a fight over installation of a hoarding with picture of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in the Milak area of Rampur.

The clash had taken place between two groups in Silai Baragaon village in Milak area on Tuesday.

In a statement, Rajesh Lilothia, Chairman, SC Department, said the Congress strongly condemns the "heinous act" of the Uttar Pradesh government, which has allowed its state police force to open fire on Dalits in Silaibara Village in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, amidst the installation of Babasaheb Ambedkar's Board in a park.

"While the circumstances surrounding Sumesh's death remained under scrutiny, the family and local community were demanding a thorough investigation. Still, the UP Police hurriedly cremated Sumesh's body on March 1, 2024, as they did with the Dalit rape victim in Hathras in 2020 to hide the evidence," Lilothia alleged.

Once again, such an incident has shown that the Uttar Pradesh government has failed to ensure the safety of Dalits, he said.

"We demand from National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to ensure fast-track justice in this case, as specified by the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Lilothia said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)