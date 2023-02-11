Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Addressing the Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023), which kicked off in state capital Lucknow on Friday, Italian Embassy's Trade Commissioner Alessandro Liberatori on Saturday said that the decades-old economic relations between UP and Italy will not only deepen but will go forward at the speed of a bullet train.

During a GIS-23 session on the second day, Liberatori said UP and Italy will take mutual economic relations to a new height, adding further," Yogi Govt's efforts will ensure UP's progress at the speed of bullet train".

Citing the similarity in trade synergy between Uttar Pradesh and Italy, he said that there are unlimited possibilities for trade between the two. "Also, with the new policy brought by CM Yogi to set up industries in UP, Uttar Pradesh will emerge as a new hub of industry and Italian industries will play an important role in this," Liberatori said while addressing Italy's partner country session at Vashishtha hangar of GIS-23.

"He said that Italy will play its role in the field of technology, infrastructure, leather, textile, drugs and chemicals in UP," Liberatori pledged.

Alessandro Liberatori, Trade Commissioner of the Italian Embassy, said that Italy is already present in the region as an investor.

"At the same time, increasing it, new technology, clean energy, infrastructure, food processing and small and medium industries will make huge investments. Along with this, in the next few years, we will give our full cooperation in promoting the smart city, mobility, smart grid (electricity distribution and storage solution), gas transportation and natural gas", he added.

"He informed further that Italy would also help Uttar Pradesh to become a circular economy as Italy recycles more than 79 per cent of its urban waste. Not only this, UNESCO will play a leading role in preserving the sites and world heritage regions. On the other hand, by promoting space technology, and leather processing in the state, it will help UP to be recognized in the global market," Liberatori said.

Additional Chief Secretary of Sports and Youth Welfare Navneet Sehgal apprised the foreign guests in detail about the steps being taken towards the development of UP.

"He said that relations between Italy and UP have already been friendly. Now, Italy is going to convert these relations into trade, "Sehgal said.

Sehgal explained in detail the strong infrastructure of UP, the policies of the government and the concessions and facilities given by the government in these policies, an official statement said.

During the session, Mrinalini Ganesh, Head of FDI Unit, ITA Mumbai, Gautam Bhansali, Head of India and South Asia, Cess Italian Export Credit Agency, Sanjay Bhalla, CEO of Mapei India, Enel Green Power India Pvt. Ltd. Sandhya Khare, Country Manager & CEO, Throds India Ltd Director Ajay, among others were present. (ANI)

