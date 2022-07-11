Ballia (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) A teenage boy was sent to a juvenile reform home on Monday for raping a five-year-old girl, police said.

Inspector Avinash Singh of Ubhaon police station said that the five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 12-year-old neighbour on the terrace of his house on Sunday afternoon.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against the juvenile on Sunday night.

The police have sent the girl to the district hospital for medical examination.

