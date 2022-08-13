Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): A lawyer from Mathura waged and won a legal battle in the consumer forum for 21 long years against Indian Railways which charged him Rs 20 extra.

Now, after more than two decades of fighting in court, the Consumer Forum has ruled in favour of the lawyer.

The matter dates back to December 25, 1999 when Advocate Tungnath Chaturvedi, resident of Gali Pirpanch of Mathura reached Mathura Cantt station to take a train to Moradabad. He asked for two tickets for Moradabad at the ticket counter where the booking clerk took Rs 90 instead of Rs 70.

At Rs 35 per person ticket, two tickets would have cost him Rs 70. However, the booking clerk took from him Rs 90 Advocate Chaturvedi asked for the return of Rs 20 but from the booking clerk refused to do so. Meanwhile, as his train had arrived at the station, Chaturvedi boarded and departed for his destination Moradabad.

However, he later filed a case in the Consumer Forum in the matter complaining of taking Rs 20 more than the prescribed ticket price. In this case, the General Manager of North Eastern Railway Gorakhpur and the window booking clerk of Mathura Cantonment railway station were made parties.

After 21 years, the Consumer Forum gave a verdict in favour of Advocate Tungnath Chaturvedi and ordered Railways to pay Rs 20 per annum with 12 per cent interest as a fine of Rs 15 for the mental harassment and litigation expenses.

The Consumer Forum has ordered the Railways to pay the amount within 30 days. The Forum said if Railways does not pay the amount within 30 days, the amount will be paid at 15 per cent interest per annum on Rs 20.

"It took time to get justice. But I am satisfied that the decision against the illegal thing has finally come," said Chaturvedi.

He said that his family members and neighbours had several times insisted that he let go of the matter but he continued his fight for justice.

Chaturvedi's family and neighbours have expressed their happiness that the Forum had favoured him in its decision.

One of his neighbours said that one should always raise his voice against injustice. (ANI)

