Pratapgarh (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) A fast-track court here awarded rigorous life imprisonment to a man for raping a minor girl. The hearing was completed within 20 days.

According to Joint Director, Prosecution, Havaldar Singh, on June 3, an 11-year-old girl was alone at home with her eight-year-old brother when Rajkumar Futani raped her.

Police registered a case on the basis of a complaint submitted by the victim's father.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (POCSO Act) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava held Futani guilty and awarded rigorous life imprisonment. A fine of Rs 31,000 was also imposed on the convict.

The court ordered to pay the amount of fine to the victim.

