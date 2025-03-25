Bijnor (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) A man here allegedly conspired with his friend to get his wife run over by a car since he wanted to marry his sister-in-law because the couple did not have a child, police said on Tuesday.

Both accused have been arrested, they said.

Also Read | 'Jammu and Kashmir Will Always Be Integral Part of India': New Delhi Tells Islamabad It Must Quit Occupied Territory, Stop Justifying Terrorism.

Circle Officer (CO) of Nagina area Bharat Sonkar said, "On March 8, Ankit left his wife Kiran (30) standing on the roadside near Bundki while he went to a petrol pump to refuel his bike."

"In the meantime, a car ran over Kiran and fled. Her family suspected foul play and accused Ankit of murder," he said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Massive Search Operation To Track Down Terrorists Enters 3rd Day in Kathua's Hiranagar (See Pics and Videos).

Upon reviewing footage from CCTV cameras in the areas, police identified the owner of the car as Sachin, a friend of Ankit.

"During interrogation, Ankit confessed to the crime. He said that he was married for five years but did not have any children and wanted to marry his sister-in-law. To achieve this, he plotted the murder with Sachin and staged the accident," Sonkar said.

Police have recovered the car used in the crime, and further investigation was underway, the officer added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)