Kaushambi (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A special court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in 2019.

Additional District Judge Utkarsh Kumar of the POCSO court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convict, Rahul (25), on Wednesday, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Shashank Khare said.

The FIR regarding the incident was registered at Kara Dham police station in January 2019. The police later filed a charge sheet in the case, he said.

