Ghazipur (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A 40-year-old man here allegedly hacked his father, mother and sister to death with an axe over a property dispute on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident happened at Deelia village in Ghazipur at around 1 pm, he said.

Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said the accused, identified as Abhay Yadav, allegedly killed his father Shivram Yadav (65), mother Jamuni Devi (60), and sister Kusum Devi (36) over a property dispute.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased had reportedly transferred some land and assets to his daughter, which left Abhay Yadav upset. In a fit of rage, he attacked all three with an axe," said Raja, who inspected the crime scene along with senior officers.

A police team has been formed to nab the accused, who is currently absconding.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

