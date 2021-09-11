Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A man was killed and his friend critically injured when their motorbike got hit by a speeding vehicle on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway here, police said on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place on Friday evening near Nawala village here when the two men -- Vipul Kumar and Rahul -- were travelling on their bike to Haridwar from Ghaziabad.

Vipul died on the spot while Rahul has been admitted to hospital with critical injuries, they said.

In another incident, a five-year-old boy, who had been missing for a day, was found dead in a pond at Sarai Rasulpur village in the district on Friday evening.

Police said it is suspected that the victim, who was identified as Anshul, had died after he accidentally drowned in the water body.

The body was later fished out of the pond and sent for a post mortem.

