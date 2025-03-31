Prayagraj (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A man and his parents were arrested two days after he allegedly shot dead an Indian Air Force civil engineer while he was sleeping at his official residence in the high-security cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, police said.

The accused, Saurabh Kumar alias Babu Pasi, allegedly conspired with his father Shivkumar Pasi and mother Sunita Devi to kill 51-year-old civil engineer S N Mishra in a bid to arrange money for the bail of his elder brother, they said.

The accused's elder brother, Honey alias Gautam is lodged in Kaushambi district jail for murder, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Law and Order) Dr Ajay Pal said.

Saurabh was arrested near Bharetha Morh in Mariadeeh area, and an illegal pistol along with four cartridges, including one used in the murder, was recovered from him, he said.

His parents, who were also involved in the conspiracy, were apprehended, he added.

Mishra was shot dead inside the residential complex of the Air Force Station in Puramufti in the early hours of March 29. A case was registered at Puramufti police station following the incident.

During interrogation, Saurabh revealed that his parents worked as domestic help for officers inside the Air Force Station premises. On the day of his elder brother's court appearance, the three allegedly planned a robbery at Mishra's residence, the ACP said.

The accused scaled the Air Force Station boundary using a tree and attempted to break into the house. When the family members woke up due to the commotion, Saurabh opened fire at the victim before fleeing, Pal said.

