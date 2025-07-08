Saharanpur (UP), Jul 8 (PTI) A kanwariya pulling a cart by hand turned heads here for his anti-drug message. He is Ravindra Tomar, a former wrestler from Haryana, on a pilgrimage on foot from Haridwar to Chandigarh where he plans to offer the holy water to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Jind-based Tomar set out on June 20 from his village Safidon with a pledge to raise awareness against drug abuse.

He said Saini's successful anti-drug campaign in Haryana was his inspiration as it has helped 700 villages to be drug-free.

Having collected sacred water from the Ganga in Haridwar, Tomar is now en route to Chandigarh. He said he will offer a ceremonial bath with the holy water to the Haryana CM at his residence on Mahashivratri on July 23.

"This is my way of thanking the chief minister for his commitment (against drugs)," he said.

Tomar told reporters that his mission was deeply personal. "My cousin died due to drug addiction, despite repeated efforts to make him quit. That day I decided to dedicate my life to protecting youth from the menace of drugs," he said.

Tomar's physical feat, pulling the cart himself through the sweltering heat, powered only by a diet of milk and curd, sets the campaign apart.

"If I were addicted to drugs, this would never have been possible. It's milk and curd that give real strength, not intoxicants," he said.

As he passed through villages and towns, crowds gathered to meet him, took selfies, and listened to him talk about his anti-drug campaign.

Tomar used these interactions to appeal especially to the youth to shun drugs and adopt a healthy lifestyle. His unconventional campaign has earned widespread praise from locals and social media users alike.

He added that he has now made the anti-drug campaign his life's mission, even quitting his job and wrestling career to fully commit to spreading the message.

