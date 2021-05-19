New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Vijay Kashyap died from coronavirus at a Gurgaon hospital on Tuesday.

Kashyap, who was an MLA from Muzaffarnagar's Charthawal Assembly seat, died at Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of the BJP leader and said he was devoted to public interest works.

"The death of BJP leader and minister in the Uttar Pradesh government Vijay Kashyap ji is very saddening. He was a leader connected to the grassroots and was always devoted to public interest works. My condolences to his family and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti!" Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi.

