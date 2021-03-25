Hamirpur (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old woman, missing for over a month, was on Thursday recovered from a borewell here in an alleged case of honour killing, police said.

Neha Yadav (22) who had gone missing on February 16 from Kariyapur village in Kurara area was found dead in the borewell, Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh said.

He said family members had lodged a kidnapping case against a youth on February 19 but upon probing has suspected their role in the death itself.

The victim's cousin and uncle were later detained by the police and during interrogation they accepted to have killed Yadav and disposed the body in the borewell.

The body was taken out with the help of fire brigade personnel on Thursday, he said. The woman lived with her mother and was alone at the time of the incident.

"It is suspected to be a case of honour killing. A detailed probe is on in the matter," the SP said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)