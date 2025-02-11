Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his son Anant Ambani and other family members arrived in Prayagraj on Tuesday afternoon to participate in ongoing Maha Kumbh here.

The Ambani family will arrive at the Arail Ghat along with his family members following their arrival in the holy city.

Arail Ghat is a tranquil ghat in Prayagraj, located near Triveni Sangam, which is the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers converge with the mythical Saraswati River.

The spiritual location offers views of Naini Bridge and some temples around the ghat.

Meanwhile earlier in the day, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani's brother Vinod Adani and his wife Ranjanben Vinod Adani also reached the Ayodhya Airport.

Ayodhya's Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir continues to see devotees pouring in on Tuesday. The primary reason behind Ayodhya witnessing such heavy flow of pilgrims is the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj as after taking holy dip at Sangam, scores of pilgrims head to Ayodhya.

The mega event is being held after a gap of 144 years and people from all across India and the world have come to take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam.

Tourists returning from Prayagraj are also staying in Ayodhya and have taken shelter in Green Basera, accomodations established in the city under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Uttar Pradesh has achieved the target of 450 million devotees reaching Prayagraj for the religious congregation.

As per data, 15 days before the conclusion of the Maha Kumbh, the total number of sadhus, devotees, Kalpavasis, bathers and householders have already crossed 450 million mark on Tuesday morning.

By 8 am on Tuesday, about 50 lakh devotees took the holy dip in Triveni Sangam, with which the total number of people taking bath at Maha Kumbh crossed 450 million.

With two important bathing festivals still left, the number of those taking a bath is expected to go above 500 million.

Prominent people like President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (including the cabinet) have taken a dip in the confluence.

Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26. (ANI)

