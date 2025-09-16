Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): One person died while four others were injured after a tree fell in a fish market in the Kaiserbagh police station area of Lucknow on Tuesday, officials said.

According to Roshan Jacob, who is the Divisional Commissioner of Lucknow, five people who were injured in the accident were taken to the hospital; meanwhile, one person is reportedly dead.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections: Supreme Court Sets January 31, 2026 Deadline; Says No Further Extension.

The rescue operation is underway under the supervision of the State Disaster Response Force and the Municipal Corporation.

"Five people who were injured have been taken to the hospital by ambulance. One person is reported dead in this incident. Teams of SDRF and Municipal Corporation is present at the spot Rescue operation is underway," Roshan Jacob told ANI.

Also Read | Yusuf Pathan Declared an 'Encroacher': Gujarat High Court Orders Former Cricketer To Vacate Government Land Next to His Vadodara Bungalow, Says 'Celebrities Are Not Above Law'.

Further details are awaited.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak expressed grief over the incident, asserting that the resuce operation is underway.

"This is a sad incident. An old Peepal tree fell here. The injured have been sent to the hospital. Ambulances are at the spot. Rescue operation is underway," Pathak said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)