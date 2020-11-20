Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) One more COVID-19 fatality was reported from Muzaffarnagar district on Friday pushing the toll 86, an official said.

A 90-year-old man from the district, who was hospitalised in Meerut on November 18, has died due to the infection, the official said.

Also Read | Hong Kong Bans Air India Flights For 5th Time After Some Passengers Test COVID-19 Positive.

Meanwhile, a total of 41 new cases were reported taking the number of active patients in the district to 333.

According to district magistrate Selva Kumari J, 49 people have recovered from the infection taking total recoveries to 6,081.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meeting to Review India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, Cold-Storage Chain Augmentation Discussed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)