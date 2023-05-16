Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): In what comes as an achievement, the Yogi government's campaign against power theft has received significant public support in Uttar Pradesh, as over 3,000 power theft cases have been reported on the 'Bijli Mitra' link within two weeks of its launch, an official release said on Tuesday.

In an effort to combat power theft, UP Power Corporation launched the 'Bijli Mitra' link.

Also Read | Fraud in Indore: Daughter's Social Media Friend Dupes Man of Rs 2 Lakh After Promising High Returns on Investment.

According to an official release, the number of notifications received each day is around 200.

"Based on this information, departmental teams and vigilance teams are conducting list-wise inspections and taking appropriate action to stop the theft," it read.

Also Read | Go First Crisis: NCLAT Court Reserves Verdict on Appeal Filed by Lessors for May 22.

On the instructions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Power Corporation is making continuous efforts to stop power theft in the state.

The Corporation is trying to collect maximum information about power theft so that it can be curbed.

"In view of this, the Bijli Mitra link was started on April 29. An anonymous online complaint can be made regarding electricity theft on this link," it said.

Chairman of UP Power Corporation M Devraj informed that earlier also, complaints related to power theft could be made on the link and chatbot available on the corporation's website, but the complainants had to reveal their identities, including their names and contact numbers as well as the DISCOM's name and substation details. Therefore, people were reluctant to complain.

"However, now with this 'Bijli Mitra' link initiative complainants can report a theft without disclosing their identities. Now the complainant can give information by visiting the homepage of the corporation's website 'www.upenergy.in' and using the link 'bijlimitra.uppcl.org' to give the address of those involved in power theft," said M Devraj.

The Corporation has urged the complainants to try to give the exact address of those involved in power pilferage, in addition to the name of the concerned powerhouse and block, if possible, so that quick action can be taken. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)