Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Amid the ongoing unrest in Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the police administration to remain on high alert in the border districts of the state at all times. The state government has also issued helpline numbers to help the stranded Indian citizens.

Acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishan has ordered the police to remain on high alert 24 hours a day.

To further strengthen the security in the border districts of Uttar Pradesh, an additional police force has been deployed. Patrolling and surveillance have been intensified to ensure a swift response in case of emergencies.

Meanwhile, a special control room has been set up at Police Headquarters in Lucknow to help the stranded Indian nationals in Nepal. Three helpline numbers, including one WhatsApp number, will be operational 24x7 - (0522-2390257, 0522-2724010, 9454401674).

The social media unit of the police has been instructed to continuously monitor sensitive information and posts related to Nepal and take immediate action if necessary.

Meanwhile, Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel on Tuesday called on protesting citizens to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing 'Gen Z' movement through dialogue, The Himalayan Times reported.

President Paudel emphasised that with Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation already accepted, the nation must focus on resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction, The Himalayan Times reported, citing an official statement from the President.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," he said.

The appeal comes after days of violent demonstrations that left at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured when security forces opened fire on protesters outside the Federal Parliament. Demonstrators later stormed key government institutions, including the parliament building and the Office of the President at Shital Niwas.

The Nepal Army had also issued a public request urging citizens, especially the youth, to exercise restraint and safeguard the nation's historical and cultural heritage, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the District Administration Office in Dang has imposed a curfew in major market areas on Tuesday in view of the violent protest across the nation, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Chief District Officer Bishwa Prakash Aryal informed that the order was issued after protests turned violent, leading to arson and vandalism of public property, government offices and private assets.

The curfew bans movement, gatherings, rallies, demonstrations, meetings and sit-ins in an attempt to neutralise the protests, the Kathmandu Post reported.

In the last few days, the Gen Z demonstrations have escalated sharply, resulting in at least 19 deaths and more than 500 injuries in clashes around the Federal Parliament and other parts of Kathmandu.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters have been demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation. The government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent. (ANI)

