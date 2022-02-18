Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons and recovered ganja from possession (Photo/ANI)

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested three persons and recovered about 357 kilograms of ganja worth about Rs 1.40 crore from their possession.

The police have registered a case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Act.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: HIV Positive Man Forces Wife Into Unprotected Sex for Leaving Him; Case Registered.

Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police of Sant Kabir Nagar, Dr Kaustubh said, "The police team recovered 357 kgs 700 grams of ganja worth about Rs 1 crore 40 lakh and arrested three accused in the matter. A vehicle and a truck have also been recovered from the accused."

"The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act," he added.

Also Read | ‘Firozabad Glass Bangle’ Industry Struggles to Recover Post-COVID-19, Hopes Next Govt to Reopen Shut Factories.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)