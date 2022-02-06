New Delhi, February 6: Unleashing a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party and Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that for them, the government was a medium to power but for BJP, it is a medium to serve people.

"Earlier, the government meant one family; for BJP entire UP is a family," PM Modi said in Hindi. "For family-run parties, the government was medium for power but for us, it is the way to serve the people. We are continuously working towards that objective. Our government is making every possible effort to empower poor and villages," he added. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Gives Congress Youth Manifesto 'Bharti Vidhan' To BJP Workers During Roadshow In Aligarh (Watch Video).

Further slamming Samajwadi Party, PM Modi called it 'fake socialist' and said that for the betterment of UP it is important to keep them and their associates (alliance) away from power.

Akhilesh Yadav-led-Samajwadi Party is contesting the upcoming UP Assembly election in alliance with Jayant Chaudhary led Rashtriya Lok Dal and many other small political parties. "They are making false promises to farmers, trying to instigate sugarcane farmers by lying to them," PM Modi said.

"Farmers have not forgotten what they (Opposition parties) did when they were in power. Hardships sugarcane farmers faced for payment. Yogi government has paid more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore to sugarcane farmers in the last 5 years," he added.

PM Modi made the following comments while addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr. Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be done on March 10.

