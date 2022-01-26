Sitapur, January 26: A returning officer visited Sitapur Jail on Wednesday to complete the formalities of filing an election form of jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, informed jailer.

"As per an order issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) a returning officer came in with his team to complete all the formalities of filing an election form. Formalities have been completed and the officer with the papers have been sent back to Rampur in the police vehicle," said RS Yadav, Jailer, Sitapur. Also Read | Redmi Note 11 Series Launching Today Globally, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Samajwadi Party has fielded Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan from the Rampur assembly seat in the upcoming UP polls. Khan has been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 last year as many cases are registered against him. Also Read | SBI PO Mains Result 2021 Declared At sbi.co.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Earlier this month, Azam Khan had approached the Supreme Court seeking interim bail to campaign in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

