Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hit out at Samajwadi Party over the party's first list of candidates in the upcoming state Assembly polls and said that Akhilesh Yadav's party is "rioter lover" and "tamanchawadi".

"Those whose basic character is undemocratic, criminal dynastic, talk of democracy and development from them is laughable. The list of assembly election candidates confirms that the SP is a 'rioter lover' and a 'tamanchawadi'," tweeted Yogi in Hindi.

Earlier on Wednesday, In an exclusive interview with ANI, Yogi Adityanath said the opposition party was trying to "bring 'mafiavad' in the state once again".

He said Samajwadi Party came with its first list close to polls and it had showed its "criminal mindset".

"In five years rioters and professional criminals either left the state or were in jail. As elections approached...Samajwadi Party's first list (had) rioters of Saharanpur, of Muzaffarpur, the criminals responsible for migration of Hindu traders from Kairana, the way tickets were given in Bulandshahr, Siyana, Loni, all this shows that criminal mindset, tamanchawadi mentality, mafiavadi mentality, these political parties whether Samajwadi Party or Congress, they have not been able to get over it," he said.

Samajwadi Party is contesting the polls in alliance with RLD and some other smaller parties.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

