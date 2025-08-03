Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): A portion of a multi-storey apartment building collapsed in the Vasundhara area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Sunday morning, damaging the staircase and trapping two residents and a dog inside their flat for over six hours, Fire Department officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 6.30 am at Green View Apartment. The collapse cut off direct access to the affected flats.

Also Read | Kerala Weather Update and Forecast: Heavy Rains To Lash Several Parts of State in Coming Weeks, IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts.

Upon receiving information, a fire tender and a disaster rescue vehicle reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

Visuals from the spot showed a fire department team member bringing out the dog and handing it over to its owner. The two residents were also safely rescued using a fire department's ladder at around 02.30 pm.

Also Read | India Post To Merge Registered Post With Speed Post From September 1, Retiring Its Iconic Postal Service After Decades: What It Means for You.

"Due to a roof collapse in Green View Apartment, some people were stuck in a flat. A fire tender and a disaster rescue tender were sent to the spot. Two persons and a dog were found trapped and were safely rescued using a fire tender ladder. No casualties have been reported," said Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)