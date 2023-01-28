Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government in its eighth and last roadshow organised in Chandigarh on Friday, attained investment proposals worth Rs 9,000 crores.

The UP government reached Chandigarh under the leadership of Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh and Minister of State Independent Charge, Home Guard Dharamveer Prajapati.

During their visit, team Yogi held Business to Government (B2G) meetings at Hotel Taj, as a result of which investors made numerous investment proposals. About 26 MoUs in various sectors were signed in the roadshow.

"With this investment coming on the ground, more than 20,000 employment opportunities will be created in the state," the government said.

The ministers involved in the roadshow informed attendees about the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding Uttar Pradesh.

Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' said that Uttar Pradesh has a large number of young and skilled labour force here.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state has emerged as the 'New Uttar Pradesh of New India'," the minister said.

After the addresses of ministers and officials in the roadshow, people representing the business world expressed their views.

A question-answer session was also held for the attendees for expressing their views. (ANI)

