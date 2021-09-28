Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has reported one new Covid-related death and 18 fresh cases, taking the number of fatalities and infections in the state to 22,891 and 7,09,794 respectively.

The lone COVID-19 death was reported from Banda, the UP government said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Of the 18 fresh cases, four were reported from Lucknow, followed by three from Gautam Buddh Nagar and two from Sitapur.

In the past 24 hours, 14 hospitalised COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total number of patients discharged to 16,86,726 so far.

The count of active cases in the state stands at 177, the statement said.

In the past 24 years, more than 1.74 lakh samples have been tested in the state, while so far, over 7.81 crore have been examined since the beginning of the pandemic last year, it said.

