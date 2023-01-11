Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Amid the nail-biting winters and severe dip in temperature, patients with heart-related issues have increased in hospitals, as per doctors in Kanpur.

Dr Neeraj Kumar, Cardiology OPD attendant and cardiac specialist of Heart Disease Institute, noted that the hospital has observed an increase in emergency patients with chest pain and heart-related issues due to the cold weather.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 395 Crore Towards Interest-Free Loans for Traders.

"The spike in cardiac patients is evident every year during the winter spell. Young, old or middle-aged people, every age group is prone to heart-related issues during this season," Kumar told ANI.

Speaking to a patient's kin, whose 75-year-old father-in-law was rushed to the hospital due to heart attack, said, "My father-in-law was rushed to the hospital when he suddenly developed chest pain a week ago. He is recovering and in a stable condition now."

Also Read | Tata Power Renewables To Set Up 3 MW Solar Plant at Himayatnagar in Maharashtra.

Upon asking about the increase in emergency cases, Dr Kumar said that brought dead cases have increased over a week due to cold.

"Our OPD/IPD wards are barely showing incoming patients. However, brought dead patients have increased over the past week. Emergency patients are also on a spike," he said.

"Wearing layered clothes, not going out of home unnecessarily and having hot meals is the only way to safeguard oneself during the winters. It is just a spell of 8 to 10 more days," he added.

Varanasi, Lucknow, Agra and several other cities of Uttar Pradesh continued to grapple with cold and fog on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department tweeted on Wednesday, "Very dense fog observed in many places over Haryana; in some pockets over Punjab; in isolated pockets over West UP, West Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim; Dense fog in many places East UP and in some areas of Bihar around 8.30 A.M in the morning." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)