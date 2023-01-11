Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) A Rastriya Lok Dal MLA and 60 party workers were booked on Wednesday for violation of prohibitory orders in Shamli district's Jalalabad town, police said.

Prohibitory orders are in place in the city to maintain law and order in Jalalabd, they said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Calls Up Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Congratulates Him for Sixth Term.

The police has booked RLD MLA Ashraf Ali and 60 others after a video went viral in which he is seen leading a procession under his party's Kisan Sandesh Abhiyan, Deputy SP, Sharestha Thakur told PTI.

The RLD had taken out the procession to press for their demands for announcing sugarcane support price by the state government.

Also Read | Kolkata: Jobs-Seekers Abduct Job Agency Owner, Keep Him Hostage for Four Days To 'Get-Even' With Him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)