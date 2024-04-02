Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Ujjwal Raman Singh on Tuesday joined the Congress here.

Ujjwal Singh, the son of former MP and senior SP leader Revati Raman Singh, is expected to be fielded by the Congress from the Allahabad seat in the Lok Sabha elections.

He joined the Congress in the presence of senior leaders, including its state unit president Ajay Rai.

There will be no conflict between INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress if he is fielded from Allahabad, Rai asserted.

He said leaders of all the members of the bloc are united to save the country and democracy.

The INDIA bloc was formed by opposition parties such as the Congress, the TMC, the SP, the RJD and the AAP to take on the BJP in the polls.

People with similar ideologies have to unite and fight to save democracy, and in this battle, "I am committed to supporting the people's leader Rahul Gandhi", Ujjwal Singh said.

Congress national general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Avinash Pandey said impressed by the Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, leaders of different political parties are continuously showing their faith in the Congress.

"We are confident that the INDIA bloc will post a big victory in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Chairman of the Congress' media department, CP Rai, said that Ujjwal Singh has been a minister and his joining the Congress will further strengthen the party.

