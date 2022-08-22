Ghazipur (UP), Aug 22 (PTI) Two teenage boys drowned while bathing in a canal under Suhawal Police Station limits, Police said on Monday.

According to police, Vikram Ram, 16, and Rakesh Ram, 15, drowned in a canal while bathing on Sunday.

The locals tried to rescue the boys and took them to a hospital but doctors declared them brought dead.

A local police team that reached the spot sent the bodies for post mortem examination.

