Bijnor (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) Three people died and one person was hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a tank at a sugar mill in Uttar Pradesh's Nangal on Friday, a police officer said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Vajpayee said, "Kapil (40) entered a tank for cleaning and collapsed due to poisonous gas. Upon seeing this, Saunpal (49) went in to help him, but he fell unconscious as well. Supervisor Muneshwar (45) then attempted to rescue the two, but he also succumbed to the toxic gas. Finally, Prabhat entered the tank but met the same plight."

Also Read | Ganeshotsav Declared 'Rajya Mahotsav': Maharashtra Government Elevates Century-Old Festival to State Festival Status, Plans Cultural Programs, Global Outreach and Tourism Promotion to Showcase Marathi Heritage.

The tank inside which all the four individuals fainted contained two feet of rainwater.

On being informed, fire brigade personnel, equipped with safety kits, pulled out the labourers.

Also Read | Odisha Higher Education Department Orders Mandatory Display of Women Helpline Number and Urgent Sensitisation on Sexual Harassment Laws Across All Universities and Colleges Following Student's Tragic Death.

Kapil, Saunpal and Muneshwar were declared brought dead by doctors, while Prabhat is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital. He is out of danger, the officer said.

"The bodies of the deceased are being sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigations are underway," the ASP said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur has constituted a four-member inquiry team to investigate the incident.

"A four-member team, led by the sub-divisional magistrate of Najibabad, will investigate the incident," she said, adding, "Based on the inquiry report, strict punitive action will be taken against those found guilty."

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)