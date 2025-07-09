Lucknow, July 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednsday said that the state is set to create a new record by planting more than 37 crore saplings in a single day under the ongoing "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

In a post on social media platform X, the chief minister said, "Under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Uttar Pradesh will create a new milestone today, July 9, 2025.

"Under the visionary leadership and inspiring guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has successfully planted more than 204 crore trees in the last eight years, increasing forest cover by an additional five lakh acres."

"In continuation of this effort, we aim to plant more than 37 crore saplings across the state in a single day," the chief minister said, urging people to participate in the campaign and express gratitude to Mother Earth and their own mothers through environmental conservation.

Using the campaign hashtag #Ek_Ped_Ma_Ke_Naam, Adityanath invited citizens to join the drive as a symbolic gesture of devotion to maternal figures and nature.

In another post, the chief minister shared an article penned by him in a leading Hindi daily, titled "Aaiye Karen Vasudha Ka Harit Shringaar" (Let us adorn the earth with greenery).

Referring to the state's annual plantation campaign, he wrote, “From July 9, the Plantation Campaign-2025 begins. We are not just planting saplings, we are planting the future, we are planting values.”

