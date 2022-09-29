Amethi (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development and infrastructure projects of district panchayat.

Irani, who was on one-day visit to Amethi, inaugurated the District Panchayat Resource Centre built at a cost of over Rs 2 crore and laid the foundation stones of 105 projects costing Rs 18.83 crore.

On this occasion, district panchayat president Rajesh Agrahari said that Irani has laid the foundation stones for the works to be done by the district panchayat. All these works will be done under the supervision of the public and sign boards will be put up at the workplace for the information of the general public, Agrahari said.

He said that the benefits of these projects would directly reach the common man. These projects include link road, drinking water and drainage.

Earlier, Irani planted a tree at the Bhale Sultan Shaheed Memorial Kadunala in Musafirkhana. PTI CORR CDN

