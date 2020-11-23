Barabanki (UP) Nov 23 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in a village here, police said on Monday.

The two men kidnapped the woman from her house on Saturday evening and took her to a nearby agricultural field, where they raped her, SP Arvind Chaturvedi said.

The woman's younger brother and father were present in the house at the time of the incident but could not make out what was happening.

The family got to know about it when her elder brother working in another state called on a relative's phone to talk to his sister and he arrived at her place to inform her about the call.

During this period, some villagers had spotted two men holding a woman and immediately informed police about it.

The woman was found lying beside a canal in an unconscious state on Sunday, Chaturvedi said.

ASP (South) Manoj Pande, along with SHO Subeha, rushed to the spot and sent the woman for a medical examination after taking her statement.

Soon, the accused were arrested, the SP said.PTI COR SAB

