Mumbai, November 23: COVID-19 has seen a tremendous rise in fake social media messages. According to a Times of India report, the fake forwards that steam inhalation can inhibit or kill the virus has led to a significant rise in scald burns both in children and adults. The report further mentioned that some hospitals have seen between three to ten-fold rise in scald burns since May 2020.

There have been several accidents which have happened as a result of people believing that steam inhalation will keep COVID-19 away. Accidental spillage of hot water while trying to take steam from an open vessel has been found to be the most common cause for such burns. In some severe cases, people have sustained 20 percent burns, at times requiring hospitalisation for dressing under anaesthesia, doctors say. Coronavirus Has a pH Value of 5.5–8.5 & Can Be Cured by Eating ‘Alkaline’ Fruits Like Lemon, Mango, Orange and Dandelion? Know the Truth Behind Viral WhatsApp Message and Correct pH Scales of Fruits.

Several other hospitals across the city have witnessed a surge in scald cases. At the Byculla-based Masina Hospital, which opened its burns OPD only two months ago, also reported a rise in burn cases.

Head Dr Sunil Keswani ofAiroli-based National Burns Centre said the numbers have doubled from 4-5 scald burns they treated in pre-Covid times. He was quoted in the report saying, “Cases of scald burns started rising since May with the fake WhatsApp messages that it helps in killing the virus. Of the 10 cases that came to the hospital every month, at least five needed hospitalisations. The burns would be in the abdomen, genital area and thighs."

