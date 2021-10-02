Muzaffarnagar, October 2: A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her ex-fiance while he was drunk and the ordeal was also filmed on a mobile phone in Bhopa area here, police said on Saturday. According to Circle Officer (Bhopa) DSP Girija Shanker Tripathi, a case was registered by the police against the woman's ex-fiance Vikas and three others under Sections 376, 506, 452 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. All four accused are absconding.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim, it is alleged that her marriage was fixed with Vikas on January 30 earlier in the year. Before the marriage, she was taken to Mansurpur where she was raped by Vikas after giving her a spiked alcoholic drink and recorded a video of the act. Woman IAF Officer Says Doctors Performed Two-Finger Test to Prove Rape, NCW Takes Cognisance.

Later, he refused to marry her and the marriage was called off. The woman's parents, then, decided to get her married to another person. Accused Vikas, his brothers Gagan and Omkar, and his brother-in-law sent the video to the woman's husband through social media in a bid to defame her. The woman's husband threw her out of the family after he got to know about the video.

